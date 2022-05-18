The capture of the club represents a national record

Japping Call National Top 10: Top scorers in French team history

Despite the intensity of supporters, the Red Star was sold last week to 777 partners of the investment fund. The American company bought the Red Star Club for a check for 19 million euros TeamThis would be the record amount of a club in the French third division.

A record deal?

Patrice Haddad and his two associates: Realités and Guillaume Rambourg, apparently did not receive the same amount. The first held 17.21% of the capital, the second, 7.31%, and the remaining Hadat. According to the newspaper, three shareholders of Red Star received 11m directly. So Patrice Haddad received more than 6.3 million, Guillaume Rambourg more than € 1.38 million and Realites 3.26 million.

The extra eight million euros announced can only be obtained by Patrice Haddad on the condition of good results. In fact, if the Red Star rises in Ligu 2 over the next five years he will get a 4M க்கெ pocket. If the resident of Bauer stays on the second floor of French football, Patrice Haddad will raise an additional 4 million euros! However, if things did not go as planned, the 777 partners would have bought the club “only” for 11 million euros, which is a huge expense for national citizens.