Ahmed IdrisNumber one Treasure Nigerian, has just been imprisoned. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), one of the country’s leading anti-corruption agencies, released the information on Tuesday, May 17.

Ahmed Idris Will be embroiled in fraud and money laundering cases worth an estimated $ 193 million. He was arrested following his refusal to respond to a summons sent to him by the Economic Crimes Commission to explain the background of the case.

” Verified information from the commission shows that the officer raised funds through false advice and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates. “, Underscores the company’s press release. Add more:” lFinancial fraud was perpetrated through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja “.

The arrest comes as the president’s second term comes to an end. Muhammad Bukhari When he came to power in 2015, he promised to wage a ruthless struggle against corruption. But in this regard, his record has been severely criticized by public opinion, which believes that many high-ranking personalities in office are complicit in this kind of practice.

According to the report Transparency International In terms of corruption in 2021, Nigeria was the 26th most corrupt country in the world, ranking 154th.And Ranked in the World Rankings (180 countries).