Psychological burden: owning an animal, a burden?

One study found that pets can cause severe psychological burden during an outbreak.

According to popular belief, keeping a pet improves psychological well-being. It is for this reason that many people suffering from depression or anxiety are “recommended” to get a pet. However, a new study by Catherine Amiot, a psychology professor at UQAM, proves otherwise. Of the 2,500 Canadians surveyed, the vast majority saw their pets as a “burden” during epidemics.

“Pet owners reported lower psychological well-being, vitality, loneliness and life satisfaction in most indicators compared to non-owners,” the researcher explained in a study published in the journal. Scientific reports.

According to the same study, the dog is the only exception to the rule. Having a dog that is considered man’s “best friend” has psychological benefits. “This decision can be explained by the dogs’ ability to promote physical exercise and outdoor activities within the limits allowed during an outbreak and to promote socialization among their owners, ”the psychology professor said.

According to her, it is important to reject this popular belief that adopting a pet can cure all diseases.

“[Remonter le moral] Should not be the primary triggering factor in decision making in an animal. It is a commitment that transcends what the animal brings to us. We also need to think about the well-being of the animal, ”Catherine Amiot underlined.

“Having a pet is a unique experience for each person, which is affected by many factors,” he recalled.