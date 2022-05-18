On Mars, perseverance reaches the realm of truth and finally hits the mark

NASA crews are impatiently stamping out their favorite rover approaching the famous Delta, which is the main purpose of the mission to find traces of past life.

Since landing on Mars, the Perseverance Rover has been the main protagonist of a fascinating science fiction epic. NASA continues to work wonders with its adventures and ingenuity, and with the small helicopter. They are now approaching the most important stage of their mission.

The shock duo have embarked on a long journey of more than a month with the aim of reaching the edge of the abyss of the ancient lake Jessero, where both engines landed on February 18th. There they will find the main target of the mission that took them to Mars, i.e. an ancient delta, where the rover hopes to find life signatures related to past lives. Researchers believe that this is where the best chance of finding these famous life signatures lies.

The climax of a dangerous journey

But this last part of the journey promises to be even more complicated. So far, NASA has already had to work hard; To help her find her way through the traps of the Red Planet, diligence took care of her like the apple of her eye.

Fortunately, the rover was able to believe in ingenuity. As always, the small helicopter agency exceeds all expectations. He now serves as a personal scout in the service of diligence; Thanks to his espionage missions his friend was able to avoid the sharp rocks, sand pockets and other geological hazards of Mars to get to the gates of the Delta.

But despite its strength, the journey to the small drone is not easy. NASA for the past few weeks, when passing through very rough terrain and often with complex weather (See our article)

The agency did not breathe when it lost contact with its bodyguard for a while. But even if everything goes well it ends well This fear; This little gem of engineering responded once again and completed this complex phase brilliantly. Intelligence is not tall, but like perseverance, he is definitely brave!

The main purpose of the work

The latter arrived at the foothills of Delta today because the pair are now on the road to the Devil’s Dairy, the first prototype part of the Delta. NASA teams will then carry out a major study. Using all of Rover’s tools, they will look for potentially interesting sample sites, in addition to the ones already defined in advance.

It then comes to the top of the slope, relaxing in an area called the Rocky Top. In the meantime, the craft must collect at least five specimens during its ascent. He will use the opportunity for a small detour. Purpose: To excavate a collection of very fine clay rocks. NASA evaluates it “Good candidates for the preservation of organic molecules and potentially ancient microorganisms”.

They will also be interested in specific sandstone formations in the delta. These models are not intended to look for clues in life, at least not directly. Instead, NASA researchers will focus on their structure. They will try to reconstruct the geographical and hydrological history of the area; The elements are closely linked to the story of a hypothetical Mars life.

The True The adventure begins

This phase can last for several months, so you should not rush. Even if NASA gets its hands on a defining element, such as the biological signature associated with potential Martian microbes, it will certainly take some time to confirm its results. But there is something to be particularly excited about as a viewer.

Because diligence has already rewarded us Exciting scientific results He has not yet come to the most interesting part. Now that he is nearing the final goal of his mission we can reasonably expect that he will have some fascinating new discoveries stored on Mars.

If he really pulls it off, it will be a fundamentally historical discovery; A step that opens a new chapter in space exploration and brings us even closer to the origin of our own species. Obviously, there is no certainty that diligence can come back empty-handed. But that masterpiece only justifies keeping our eyes on the rover for the next few months, because the announcement to change the game could be dropped at any time.