Home World India urged to increase wheat exports

India urged to increase wheat exports

May 18, 2022 0 Comments
Pénurie alimentaire : L’Inde encouragée à relancer les exportations de blé
The United States hopes India will reverse its decision to ban wheat exports, which will increase shortages in the world, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a cabinet meeting on Monday. The Security Council is chaired by US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen.

“We encourage countries not to restrict exports because we believe restrictions on exports will increase food shortages,” he told a virtual news conference.

“India will be one of the countries participating in our meeting of the Security Council (Thursday) and we hope to hear the concerns of other countries and reconsider this ban,” the US ambassador said.

India, the world’s second-largest wheat producer, on Saturday announced a ban on exports of these products without special government approval, especially in the face of a sharp drop in production.

New Delhi, which had earlier promised to supply wheat to weaker countries that depend on exports from Ukraine, has said it wants to ensure “food security” for India’s 1.4 billion people.

See also  'Firenado' warning in California as out of management wildfires unfold | US News

You May Also Like

The boss of the treasury in the web of justice

The boss of the treasury in the web of justice

La Finlande et la Suède déposent officiellement leur demande d'adhésion à l'OTAN

Finland and Sweden officially apply for NATO membership

Guinée-Bissau : Le président Umaro Sissoco Embalo dissout le Parlement

President Umar Sissoko emballo dissolves parliament – Agencies Africa

Libya: Fighting after the announcement of the co-government to enter Tripoli

Libya: Fighting after the announcement of the co-government to enter Tripoli

Le "vivre ensemble" à l'honneur du film belge Nous Tous

In memory of the Belgian film Nous Dous “Living Together”

Suède

Sweden will formally apply for NATO membership

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.