India urged to increase wheat exports

The United States hopes India will reverse its decision to ban wheat exports, which will increase shortages in the world, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a cabinet meeting on Monday. The Security Council is chaired by US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen.

“We encourage countries not to restrict exports because we believe restrictions on exports will increase food shortages,” he told a virtual news conference.

“India will be one of the countries participating in our meeting of the Security Council (Thursday) and we hope to hear the concerns of other countries and reconsider this ban,” the US ambassador said.

India, the world’s second-largest wheat producer, on Saturday announced a ban on exports of these products without special government approval, especially in the face of a sharp drop in production.

New Delhi, which had earlier promised to supply wheat to weaker countries that depend on exports from Ukraine, has said it wants to ensure “food security” for India’s 1.4 billion people.