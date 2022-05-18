Home World Finland and Sweden officially apply for NATO membership

Finland and Sweden officially apply for NATO membership

May 18, 2022 0 Comments
La Finlande et la Suède déposent officiellement leur demande d'adhésion à l'OTAN

AA / Brussels

Finland and Sweden have officially applied for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The ambassadors of the two countries to NATO delivered letters from Helsinki and Stockholm to Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Speaking to reporters, Stoltenberg noted that all countries have the right to determine their own direction and welcomed such demands.

He stressed that the membership of Sweden and Finland would strengthen NATO’s security.

“The steps you have taken today are historically significant,” Stoltenberg said. Allied governments will now review these demands. The security concerns of each partner must be taken into account. The decision must be made quickly. “

Stoltenberg concluded that all allies agree on the need for NATO expansion.

* Translated from Turkish by Noor Asena Erderk


