When the game becomes addictive

Psychology – He should have only virtues. But you can become addicted to physical training and isolate yourself from chain-linked injuries and loved ones.

This is also one of the unintended consequences of the Covid 19 epidemic: Thanks to imprisonment, inactive young people are actively involved in sports and gain inspiration from influencers on social networks. They have set up their own training phase. And for some, “Sports addiction turns to addiction”, Says Dr. Julie Forbos, a psychiatrist in the Department of Sports Health and Prevention at Bordeaux University Hospital. It may be adorned with all the virtues, poorly supervised, and on high levels the game can prove to be truly pathological.

Addiction to physical activity is unique and, unlike tobacco or alcohol, is well regarded by sports physicians. As long as it is adhered to without exaggeration, it improves physical and mental health. “Sports is a treatment for depression and anxiety because it plays on an emotional discipline and builds confidence by overcoming and improving oneself.