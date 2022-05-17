Twitter defends its strategy, Musk reiterates that fake accounts cannot be acquired without a guarantee of social networking

Twitter logo on the New York Stock Exchange on November 29, 2021. Richard Drew / AB

The bizarre entrepreneur, who took Twitter into his head and submitted a $ 44 billion offer at the end of April, sowed confusion about his intent last week, saying the operation was halted due to doubts about the truth. Ratio of platform spam and fake accounts.

Following criticism from Elon Musk, Twitter’s boss on Monday shared a lengthy description of the steps taken to combat fake accounts on the social networking site. “First, let me be clear: spam affects the experience of real people on Twitter, so it can affect our business.”, Barak Agarwal pointed out on Twitter. Is the social network “Strongly encourages detection and removal of spam as much as possible” And “It is wrong to suggest someone else”.

The team suspends more than half a million fake accounts every day and millions of users each week do not complete certain verification procedures, while acknowledging that it was sometimes difficult to distinguish the legitimate accounts of others. When Twitter claims that the proportion of fake accounts is significantly lower than 5%, it is based on internal data.

“We shared an overview of the evaluation process with Elon [Musk] One week ago, I was looking forward to continuing the conversation with him and all of you. ”Mr. Agarwal concludes.

“20% of fake accounts and spam”

Referring to the comments made by Barack Agarwal on Monday on the steps taken to combat spam and fake accounts, Elon Musk responded with an emoji in the form of a boob, pointing out that the Tesla boss did not take over Twitter on Tuesday. Less than 5% of the accounts on the platform will not end until the guarantee that the accounts are fake. “Twitter chief executive yesterday refused to prove that less than 5% of accounts are fake”With nearly 94 million subscribers on the social network, Mr. Musk tweeted. “Until he does, the transaction cannot proceed”He added.

Mr. Musk announced Friday that he was suspending the acquisition of the company he wants to buy for $ 44 billion, noting that he was the one to fix the situation a few hours later. “Always Involved” To perform surgery.

Speaking via video at a conference on Monday, Musk estimated that at least 20% of Twitter users have fake accounts, according to tweets from Bloomberg and those at the event. “20% of fake accounts and spam are four times more than Twitter claims, but the actual number may be higher”, Mr. Musk tweeted Tuesday. Contacting Agency France-Press, Twitter did not immediately respond to the last plan of the bizarre entrepreneur. The group’s activity in the e – business fell 3.5% before Wall Street opened.

Since he filed his acquisition offer, which has been accepted by the board of directors of the social network, Mr. Musk showed his desire to turn it into a stronghold of freedom of expression. He promised to free Twitter from spam, better recognize users and increase transparency.