Google removes 900,000 apps for security reasons

Google is preparing to remove 900,000 applications for its Android smartphones from the Play Store.

The Play Store is the official Google Store, which allows consumers to download apps that run on Android smartphones. Like Apple, Mountain View has begun to tighten the security policy for its App Store more and more. Following the announcement on May 6 that applications will be canceled Not enough recent API levels, Google is about to take action. Result: 900,000 applications may be removed from the Play Store if not complied with.

Google Play Store is being cleaned up

In detail, Google announced the following fact: “As of November 1, 2022, newer applications will not be able to install new apps that do not target the API size within two years of the last major version of Android. “Apps targeted at devices running Android OS versions beyond the API level”.

According to A Cnet press release, This action on the part of Google would be detrimental to the existence of many applications in the Play Store. In fact, 869,000 applications may be removed from the application store for non-compliance with the new rules laid down by the US company.

For information, Google hosted less than 3.6 million applications in the Play Store in 2021. As these 900,000 apps are missing, 25% of the apps available on this site will be removed. The good news is that the developers involved still have a few months to come to terms. Because of this, deleting the app should not be too big.

If no update is made in accordance with the terms of the Play Store, Google will come Hide infected applications from its site. Surprisingly, the developers involved were not very happy with this task, especially since they did not provide updates after their application or game was released in the App Store. However, Google’s interest in protecting Android smartphones and user data seems to be commendable in the face of increasingly privacy-related consumer concerns.