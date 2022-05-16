Home World Sweden will formally apply for NATO membership

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson said on Monday that Sweden would formally apply for NATO membership.

The government has decided to inform NATO Sweden wants to be a member of the coalitionMs Anderson told reporters a day after neighboring Finland made a similar announcement.

We leave one era and start anotherHe said the Swedish ambassador to NATO would announce the 30-nation alliance “soon”.

Both Sweden and Finland have expressed interest in working together as NATO members and submitting their applications jointly.

We think it should not be more than a year Anderson said 30 members of the coalition must unanimously approve Sweden’s membership application.

The announcement was expected in a dramatic U-turn after his ruling Social Democrats backed members on Sunday and opposed the idea since the birth of the Western military alliance.

A majority in the Swedish parliament is in favor of membership.

