Mets. Hit for mobile phone: Two arrested

Two teenagers, aged 19 and 20, were arrested when they hit a teenager on the ground at around 1am last night.
At around 1am, while on patrol, police spotted a violent scene of Rudi Verdun in the Mets. The youth, who was going home alone, was attacked by two persons. After putting him down, two assailants started beating him, by which time the police had ended the fight.
Origin of this fight: Cellphone theft attempt. The two invaders drew the attention of their prey, thereby, asking for a cigarette and drawing the latter to their perimeter.
The perpetrators of the alleged beating – one was slightly intoxicated and the other was not – were arrested and taken into police custody.