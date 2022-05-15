Ten years later, Google Glass has a successor

Americans are talking about a “killer processor”, in other words, a function we can no longer do without it and it will ensure the commercial success of a product. Still, these glasses, from the outside, are nothing more than a pair of classic sunglasses, apart from two details, that distinguish them from the Aviator type. First, their glasses are transparent. Then, when you are in front of someone wearing them, you can not imagine what is going on inside.

These augmented reality glasses, which represent Google’s second step after the failure of Google Glass, have only one function known to date: understanding and interacting with others. When you wear these glasses and the person in front of you starts talking, when the words come out of their mouths, their translation, in real time, inside the mirror, will be displayed as if you were watching a movie or a series. Original version with verses.

Augmented reality can break down communication barriers – and help to better understand each other by exposing language. See what happens when you bring technologies like transcription and translation into your view. #GoogleIO ⁇ pic.twitter.com/ZLhd4BWPGh – Google Google) May 11, 2022

Imagine a mother and her daughter, in a special situation, this is the example that Google took in its video presentation. Its Google I / O 2022 Conference On May 11, 2022, in Mountain View (California). Mom picks up some English words but only speaks Mandarin. The daughter speaks only English. Clearly, the two women could not really communicate.

Until that day each of them wears a pair of these glasses. For the first time, they begin to speak like never before, simply seeing each other’s words in real time and in the language they understand, through the lenses of these glasses. It’s amazing to see two people talking in two different languages.

Imagine for a second you were transposed into the karmic driven world of Earl. Of course, these role models will not recover those who have lost the ability to hear, but the world will immediately become understandable. So, to break the isolation, we begin to dream of glasses capable of translating sign language and glasses capable of acting in any other language.

Google does not provide any details but Mountain View does not stand for the hundred or more spoken languages ​​already included in its Google translation service. It has 24 more, especially since Wednesday, May 11, including Kurdish and Sanskrit.

Beyond Google, augmented reality through glasses is the next big battle for technology giants. We talk a lot about virtual reality headsets, but the real revolution to come in our lives will be reality glasses like this, whose messages are exaggerated in what we see and avoid looking down at the smartphone screen. It is already predicted that in another 10 years our phones will be replaced by mirrors.

Speaking of attached glasses, Snap – formerly known as “Snapchat” – launched its programs in 2016 (2017 in Europe), but was not a success.

Meta (Facebook), last September, took a first step Ray-Ban stories Together with the famous brand of sunglasses, it is not over. Apple will also come up with revolutionary augmented reality glasses by 2024 or 2025.