“If you do not like Netflix content, sign out!” : Netflix’s message to its employees

If you do not work for an American company, you do not know how important corporate culture is. At Netflix, the briefing of the written guidelines to be followed by all employees may have been updated on Thursday, May 12th, which is very important. Wall Street Magazine Friday, May 13. The administration chose to add a new section there entitled “Art Expression” which could be summarized as follows: “You are not going to agree. Be prepared to work on content. If you do not like it, you can leave.”

The new section describes how the company offers selected projects targeting a very diverse audience. “We let the audience decide what’s relevant”, “Even if we find some topics contrary to our personal values”, is it now written? “Depending on your role, you may have to work on topics that you think are harmful,” Netflix says. “If you find it difficult to retain different types of our content, Netflix may not be the best place for you,” it added. First and foremost, this corporate cultural reference created for employees does not answer this question about personal ethics and the content the site provides.

Last year, Netflix was criticized for supporting comedian Dave Chappell, whose show The Closer, available on the streaming platform, was considered transnopic by the LGBTQIA + community. Despite a demonstration in front of its premises and some of its staff walking out, the world leader in streaming chose to maintain it. A man show In its offer. According to a spokesman for the company whose comments were published in the Wall Street Journal, employees were able to discuss these new orders several months before a version was finally approved. Henceforth, it imposes itself well on its end.