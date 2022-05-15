Employers: CGEM is updating its management systems

At the end of this process the following were elected: CGEM Taqla Owd Edahob: Mohammed Zepti Chairman and Errakeh Harmatollah Vice President General; CGEM Draa Tafilalet: Lahoussine Naceiri President and Abdellatif El Idrissi General Vice President; CGEM Fès Meknes: Omar Tajmouati President and Hamza Benabdallah General Vice President;

The CGEM General Federation of Moroccan Enterprises held its Board of Directors on May 11 in the presence of the leaders of the CGEM regions and the newly elected or re-elected internal federations. , Launched on January 4th.

CGEM Laayoune Sakia Al Hamra: Mohamed Salem Benmassaoud Chairman and Moulay Brahim Chrif General Vice Chairman; CGEM Marrakesh Safi: Youssef Mauhi’s President Hamza Baroudi Vice President General; CGEM Oriental: Noordin Pachiri President and Amin Badmi General Vice President;

CGEM Rabat Salé Kinitra: Bouthayna Iraqui President and Hassan Nadir General Vice President; CGEM Souss Massa: Driss Boutti Chairman and Brahim Sahib General Vice Chairman; CGEM Tanger Tetouan Al Hoceima: Adil Rais President and Chaïbia Balbzioui General Vice President.

The leaders of the following internal federations were also elected: Confederation Vehicle : Adil Zaidi Chairman and Ali Moamah, General Vice-Chairman; Federation of Trade and Services FCS : Hicham Chadli Chairman and Yasin Kareem General Vice-Chairman; Federation of Cultural and Creative Industries FICC : Neila Tazi President and Abdelkader Retnani General Vice President;

Forest Industries, Graphic Arts and Packaging Federation Fighting : Mounir El Bari Chairman and El Habib Doukkali General Vice Chairman; Maritime Fisheries Federation FPM : Ali Oukacha, Chairman and General Vice-Chairman of Toufik Joundy; Federation of Banking and Finance Departments FSBF : Abdel Maunim is elected President of Denia and Ofhe Miriua is elected Vice President of the General Assembly.

The CGEM Board of Directors has also approved the appointment of 5 Chamber of Commerce Chairmen: namely: Aziz Darjeel to the Moroccan-Mauritania Chamber of Commerce; Gita Lahlo on the Moroccan-Israel Business Council; Majid Iraqi on the Moroccan-United Arab Emirates Trade Council; Najib Gribe at the Moroccan-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Abdu Jaiti at the Moroccan-Romanian Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting provided an opportunity for CGEM board members to discuss current economic topics such as social dialogue, the preparation of the 2023 Finance Act, the payment deadline, VAT debt repayment and international affairs.