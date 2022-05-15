Home Economy Complete the applause for the Moroccan People’s Favorite Series, Standing Up

Complete the applause for the Moroccan People’s Favorite Series, Standing Up

May 15, 2022 0 Comments
Clap de fin pour Standing Up, série préférée des Marocains

Not Standing Up Season 2. Oliver Joard of Les Incredibles magazine has confirmed that Netflix has canceled the series. United Business Journal. “I’m saddened and disappointed that the Netflix series has not been able to sustain any longer. I’m still proud to have done it with my team.I was disappointed that the script was completed “two-thirds” and all the technical and creative teams were exempt from their contracts.

Read: Morocco: Applause for the shooting of the Indiana Jones 5 movie

Standing Up first came out on Netflix on March 18th. Creator of Call My Agent! In an interview, who is the originator of this first good French series by American company Fanny Herrero Various, He said he was already making Season 2 and was talking about what we can expect this season. Against all expectations, the adventure stops.

The reasons for Netflix’s termination may be related to the fact that the series failed to integrate the top 10 TVs in the world (non – English speaking). Standing Up Netflix spent 20 days in the top 10 in France and 26 days in the TV top 10. With the exception of Netflix France, the show lasted only one day in the top ten locations in Belgium, Luxembourg, South Korea and Morocco.

See also  The carbon capture company founded by UBC geologists has won $ 1 million in international funding

You May Also Like

Signage is seen at an Amazon facility in Staten Island, New York City

Factbox-US companies offer travel benefits related to abortion

Tosca is expanding in Europe

Tosca is expanding in Europe

Renault Premiere ES V6 PRV 150 hp

Renault premiere (1987). The last American Renault in the class?

"If you do not like Netflix content, sign out!" : Netflix's message to its employees

“If you do not like Netflix content, sign out!” : Netflix’s message to its employees

Formula 1 | Mafi responds to Ecclestone: With him, F1 is only for 'old rich whites'.

Formula 1 | Mafi responds to Ecclestone: With him, F1 is only for ‘old rich whites’.

Virtual Reality: NASA invites epic games on the bed to capture Mars

Virtual Reality: NASA invites epic games on the bed to capture Mars

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.