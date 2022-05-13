Govt-19: EU releases மில்லியன் 400 million for vaccination in Africa

# Ivory Coast : The European Commission has announced a 400 million increase in funding aimed at accelerating the deployment and acquisition of vaccines and other Covit-19-related equipment in Africa.

The Commission also plans to contribute € 427 million to the Global Epidemic Prevention Fund to support efforts to prevent and respond to future epidemics.

“Vaccine distribution should go hand in hand with rapid distribution, especially in Africa. Today’s priority is to ensure that every available dose is given⁇During the second Global Coward Summit, which took place at a distance on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen said the EU would increase its support to strengthen health systems and product capacity.

As part of the global response to “Team Europe”, the EC pledged support for raising 300 300 million for the vaccine in Africa through the Kovacs mechanism and other allies, 100 100 million for access to other tools in the fight against Kovit (strengthening diagnostic tools, treatments and health systems) and The 7 427 million global pandemic preparation fund will be subject to agreement on its management.

>>> Read more: Govt Vaccine Factory: Ramaphosa’s SOS

Raise funds for disaster preparedness and response to prevent the recurrence of the devastating health and socio-economic effects of Covid 19 in the future.

As of May 3, EU member states have shared a total of more than 470 million Kovit-19 vaccines, of which more than 366 million have already been delivered to their recipients. Kovacs has delivered 1.436 billion doses to 145 countries. In total, the EU exported 2.2 billion doses to its allies.

The EU and its member states have already pledged more than 1 1 billion to support the use and use of vaccines and other tools to combat COV-19 in low-income and low-middle-income countries.