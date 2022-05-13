doola Introduces a Banking Product for Global Companies, which allows founders around the world to create LLC, DAO LLC or C Corp and remotely open a US bank account.

Tula Bank Introduces Products for Global Founders:

Doola enable global entrepreneurs to start US businesses by providing EIN, US address and bank account access and tax filing support.

The new banking product is targeted at founders on every continent and does not require a US Social Security Number (SSN) or visit to the United States.

Each month, there are over 400,000 business start-up applications in the United States (expected to exceed 5 million by 2022) and more than 50 million freelancers worldwide.

New York and Bangalore, India, May 12, 2022– (Business Wire) – Tula today announced the launch of a global commercial banking product that will allow founders to open a US bank account remotely from any continent, without US social security. Founders around the world can now register LLC, DAO LLC or C Corp through doola, obtain an employer identification number (EIN) with Doola from the IRS (Internal Revenue Service – Treasury) and open a US bank account with Doola. It does not stop there: doola also ensures that businesses comply with state and IRS regulations, providing an all-in-one platform to start, manage and grow businesses. Americans.

doola’s banking products include domestic and international transfers, virtual cards, physical debit cards sent to founders from around the world, and a corporate bank account with the tools and features to keep your US company running smoothly.

” For any business, whether venture support as part of Delaware C Corp. is a SaaS startup or a sole proprietor launching an online business venture, a reliable banking + payment package is essential and scalable. Through Tula, international founders have free access to the U.S. financial environment, which includes the US banking system, U.S. payment solutions, U.S. venture capital and more. ” Jacqueline Rhesus, Investor in Tula, Chairman of the Economic Development Council and former Director of Square Capital at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Tula CEO Arjun Mahadevan said: “We knew from day one that Tula was not a business-building service. We are a Fintech company. Founders around the world don’t really own a company; They need a way to accept dollar payments from anywhere or investments from US investors. doola Bank makes our site the fastest way to accept your first payment / deposit worldwide from setting up a business. Why? Because we do everything at home. With the click of a button, you will receive the Company + EIN + bank account, and current regulatory compliance, including state and IRS reporting, will be noted. As our customers would say, we ‘trade in a box’ (start, manage and grow a business).

About Tula

doola (formerly StartPack, YCombinator S20) enables global web2 and web3 entrepreneurs to build LLCs, C Corps and DAO LLCs in the United States, supporting them through the development process so that they can confidently raise money, build credibility, operate legally and make more money. doola offers $ 50,000 in business start-ups, EIN, US address and bank account, access to US payments, free tax advice, US tax support, phone number, start-up benefits. Today, hundreds of businesses are started with Tula, and those founders do not need an American Social Security number to benefit from Tula’s products and services. The company is led by Arjun Mahadevan, former head of Growth Products at Dropbox, who emigrated to the United States, and JP Pincheira, Chile’s foreign founder and full-stack engineer. (Headquarters: New York City)

doola is a fintech company and not a bank. Financial services are provided by Piermont Bank; Member of the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation – Deposit Guarantee Organization). Doola Visa Debit Card, Visa USA Inc. Is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license and within any range of Visa debit cards.

