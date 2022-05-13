AMD Zen 4, Zen 5 and Zen 6 processor configurations, what do we know?

The next AMD Zen 4, Zen 4C, Zen 5 and Zen 6 processor configurations reveal some of their secrets. At least we have a lot of information about them.

Proposed by Moore’s law is dead All of these are not confirmed, so we need to be careful. We see details about future Zen 4, Zen 4C, Zen 5 and Zen 6 cores.

Gen 4 vs Gen 3 architecture, + 40% higher efficiency

The Gen 4 architecture will gradually replace the Gen 3. AMD will use it in all its offers. It’s about its server chips, desktop PCs and laptops. This architecture in detail should form the following chips

EPYC Genoa 7004 – Q4 2022,

Raison 7000 “Raphael” – 2H 2022,

Raison 7000 “Dragon Range” – Q1 2023,

Raison 7000 Phoenix – Q1 2023,

Threadtripper 7000 “Storm Peak” – 1H 2023.

Gen4 promises to be a redesign of Gen3 with improved cache and higher frequencies. The purpose is to make sure

15 and 24% increase in CPI,

Single thread performance increase between 28 and 37%,

And a similar or even greater multi-threaded performance increase.

AMD relies heavily on frequency to deliver these performance gains. Engraved models have already appeared with frequencies up to 5.2 GHz. It is expected to increase by 8 to 14% against Gen 3. Support for PCIe 5.0, DDR5 and LPDDR5 should provide enhancements to the Gen4 I / O area.

Then the Zen 4 configuration must be changed to Zen 4C (5 nm). It’s about specific sections, such as processors for data centers. For example, we know that “Bergamo” is one of the products that will benefit from this technological development. Aiming for higher computing requirements, this chip will be equipped with SMT up to a maximum of 128 physical cores, i.e. 256 threads against 96 physical cores. Gen4 under Genoa.

Gen 5 Architecture.

The next “big” event will be Zen5. Again the distractions are interesting because they suggest a small revolution that will ensure a new leap in performance. Zen 5 has not been reported as an evolution, enhancement or enhancement of Zen 4. AMD is reportedly preparing an architectural change to ensure a greater increase in IPC than expected when moving from Gen 3 to Gen 4. .

We need to look at two major changes that affect data structure (IFC) and cache format. On the frequency side, the increase will be moderate, otherwise. AMD needs to play on another parameter, the number of cores and therefore SMT technology to be a part of it. Keep in mind that as the old rumors say it will be 2-way SMT and not 4-way.

Gen5 should benefit from TSMC’s N3 or N4P engraving when it is released between 2024 and 2025. In detail, this structure should generate the following chips.

EPYC Torino 700X – 2H 2023,

Ryzen 8000 “Granite Ridge” – 2H 2024,

Raison 8000 “Streaks Point” – 1H 2025.

Gen 6 Architecture

Then go to AMD Gen 6 but there are a lot of unknowns here. For example, it is not certain that the Zen brand will continue. Aside from being adopted in 2025 and 2026, we know a little bit about Zen6. AMD has the opportunity to update frequencies and equipment while providing new approaches to caching and computing.

It is unlikely that the company will focus too much on premium offers for servers and laptops.

Proof