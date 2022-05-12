Towards a photovoltaic shadow above the ring road?

On Thursday, May 12, the large solar power plant on the De Laparde route near Bordeaux did not open, and environmentalist Meyer presented a new plan: a long shadow 40 km above the ring, made up of solar collectors to produce. Is equivalent to the consumption of 40,000 households (out of an estimated 360,000 in Bordeaux).

Bordeaux: A solar power plant that thrives on garbage The Labarde photovoltaic plant, which has been in operation since last year, opened on Thursday 12 May. It covers an area of ​​sixty hectares in the former territory of Bordeaux-Nord. A perception that contradicts Gironde’s provocative Mega Horizon project in the south

All of these create enough “refreshment” to prevent motorists from overuse air conditioning. The rainwater recovery system, greenhouse gas sensor, hydrogen turbines guarantee a system when it is ugly and a “sound engine” to silence noise pollution, complete the entire project copy.

We are at the stage of technical feasibility studies including the guarantee of safety of motorists or the question of entrances and exits – and the financial round. For example, a test phase is pending on a section of the Ring Road. This file is on the desk of Environmental Change Minister Emmanuel Vergan. And Pierre Hurmic handed over a document during a “lengthy interview” with Prime Minister Jean Costex in early April, where the “urgency of using renewable energy in our cities” was discussed.

“Photovoltaic panels should be placed where possible”

At the origin of the idea, an urban planner-architect wants to be more prudent. At the end of 2021, he met with the mayor when he received the National Golden Signal Award for various projects (urban parks, heating network, geothermal energy, etc.). The elected official was successful and firmly believed that this kind of idea was “oil stain” in the face of the climate challenge. Juppe has built a power plant on an old plot of land; Trying to do so on the highway.

Almost a statement. “This idea inspires many moral boxes, in particular, to avoid restricting this kind of activity in rural areas, where artificialization damages ecosystems and creates tensions with locals,” he said. Such as the vast Horizonte project in the south-east.

