Home Science Rock carved gateway discovered on Mars!

Rock carved gateway discovered on Mars!

May 12, 2022 0 Comments
Rock carved gateway discovered on Mars!

Photo taken on May 7 by Curiosity’s Mastcam. At the center of the so-called geographical feature Greenhugh Pediment. Ten years of study The red planet And this Round Of NASA We don’t want to end up giving ourselves strong emotions. This method is misunderstood with this astonishing system Door Dug by a Alien civilization in Mars. Almost like the entrance gate of one of our pyramids. Enough to excite many fantasies.

However, the truth can deceive you. Because what we see in this picture is very natural, there is a possibility of fracture due to cutting. As a result, perhaps, a kind of tension broke the rock somewhat. No doubt on one occasion Earthquake As recently recorded Insight work.

Note also that the size of the structure in question is unknown. It may be only a few centimeters. After the strange Heavy structure Discovery of நிலா Speak Chinese rover Yutu-2, pareidolia – the phenomenon of seeing known structures that have nothing unusual, as we identify patterns. Clouds – And it will one day meet the form of extraterrestrial life – causing dreams – or fear.

See also  Coronavirus: Physical fitness competitor having fun with 1st exercise routine considering that lockdown claims 'So happy to be back' | United kingdom Information

You May Also Like

Femelle adulte en contact avec son enfant, son adolescent et sa sœur. Cette image illustre le fait que les femelles macaques rhésus nouent des liens forts avec leurs proches.

Size is important: areas of the brain and social connections are connected

U.S.A. researchers say they have discovered part of an asteroid that kills dinosaurs.

U.S.A. researchers say they have discovered part of an asteroid that kills dinosaurs.

Gray weather and rain again

Gray weather and rain again

L'éclipse totale de la Lune du 21 janvier 2019. © James, Adobe Stock

Full lunar eclipse from May 15 to 16: What you need to know

One hydrologist recalled that due to the lack of water, "every person should take care not to waste water unnecessarily".

One hydrologist recalled that due to the lack of water, “every person should take care not to waste water unnecessarily”.

Test: Choose your specialties in the undergraduate course according to the course you choose

Test: Choose your specialties in the undergraduate course according to the course you choose

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.