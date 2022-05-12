Factbox-US companies offer travel benefits related to abortion

The leak of an unprecedented draft opinion earlier this month states that the US Supreme Court is ready to vote to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade, who legalized abortion across the country.
Here is a list of companies that offer reproductive health benefits to their U.S. employees, including abortion coverage or out-of-state abortion payments.
About the benefit (s) of the company
Citigroup Inc Bank has begun to cover the travel expenses of its employees
Out-of-town staff for abortion
Newly enacted restrictions in Texas and elsewhere, first
The first major US bank to issue this pledge.
Yelp Inc. The Crude-Review platform will expand its abortion coverage to cover the costs of its staff and clients.
Abortion coverage will cover its staff and their expenses
Employees who have to move to another state and their dependents
Abortion services.
Amazon.com, the second largest private company in the United States, told its employees
He pays employees up to $ 4,000 a year in travel expenses
Including life-threatening medical treatment
Optional abortions.
Levi Strauss & CO clothing company will refund its travel expenses
Full-time and part-time employees have to move to another location
State to receive health care including abortion.
The United Talent Agency has said it will pay back the private Hollywood talent company
Travel expenses related to women’s reproductive health
Not available in the state where the employee resides.
Staff accommodation.
Includes Tesla Inc. Security Net Plan and Tesla Health Insurance
Travel assistance and accommodation for its staff may be required
Use health services that are not available in them
Residence status according to the company’s 2021 attack report.
[https://www.tesla.com/ns_videos/2021-tesla-impact-report.pdf
]
Microsoft Corp says Microsoft Corp is expanding its abortion
Abortion and Gender Confirmation Care Services for Employees in the United States.
United States to add travel assistance.