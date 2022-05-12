Home Economy Factbox-US companies offer travel benefits related to abortion

May 12, 2022 0 Comments
The leak of an unprecedented draft opinion earlier this month states that the US Supreme Court is ready to vote to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade, who legalized abortion across the country.

Here is a list of companies that offer reproductive health benefits to their U.S. employees, including abortion coverage or out-of-state abortion payments.

About the benefit (s) of the company

Citigroup Inc Bank has begun to cover the travel expenses of its employees

Out-of-town staff for abortion

Newly enacted restrictions in Texas and elsewhere, first

The first major US bank to issue this pledge.

Yelp Inc. The Crude-Review platform will expand its abortion coverage to cover the costs of its staff and clients.

Abortion coverage will cover its staff and their expenses

Employees who have to move to another state and their dependents

Abortion services.

Amazon.com, the second largest private company in the United States, told its employees

He pays employees up to $ 4,000 a year in travel expenses

Including life-threatening medical treatment

Optional abortions.

Levi Strauss & CO clothing company will refund its travel expenses

Full-time and part-time employees have to move to another location

State to receive health care including abortion.

The United Talent Agency has said it will pay back the private Hollywood talent company

Travel expenses related to women’s reproductive health

Not available in the state where the employee resides.

Staff accommodation.

Includes Tesla Inc. Security Net Plan and Tesla Health Insurance

Travel assistance and accommodation for its staff may be required

Use health services that are not available in them

Residence status according to the company’s 2021 attack report.

[https://www.tesla.com/ns_videos/2021-tesla-impact-report.pdf

]

Microsoft Corp says Microsoft Corp is expanding its abortion

Abortion and Gender Confirmation Care Services for Employees in the United States.

United States to add travel assistance.

