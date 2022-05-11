The first flagship with real optical zoom

Sony has announced the Xperia 1 IV, which is capable of optically zooming between 85mm and 125mm. It also marks the arrival of the new “Pro” app dedicated to music.

In addition to its next entry-level model, the Sony Xperia 10 IV, Sony Has just announced its next flagship Xperia 1 IV. Very close in design Sony Xperia 1IIIIt takes up a good chunk of its technical datasheet, while at the same time bringing a share of interesting new features.

The first most impressive novelty is undoubtedly the arrival of real optical zoom. The previous model offered two focal lengths of 85mm and 125mm. Now you can zoom in from one to another without anything Cultivation. A real achievement. Additionally, each of its 12-megapixel sensors is capable of shooting in 4K at 120 FPS. There is also a popular trigger button that allows you to discover a part of the experience of a box.

To complete the photo section, the Xperia 1 IV can be used as an external screen with Sony’s alpha box.

Music for the pros

The other notable innovation is in the music because Sony is introducing a new app called Music Pro with this model, which has the same feel as the camera and pro apps for the camera already on the Mark models. III. It was commissioned by the engineers of the Japanese giant music branch.

The idea is that you can register anywhere with enough quality that Sony claims to be professional. A system called Studio Tuning can destroy even outside noise if you record in a quiet environment. Additionally, the phone can function as a DAW, which means you can load your music tracks directly without having to extract them from your computer.

For the audio area, the Xperia 1 IV also benefits from wired input for headphones and offers Hi-Res, LDAC and 360 reality audio compatibility. For those who like headphones and Wireless headsetsHigh-res wireless and Bluetooth LE are also included.

Game Developer

Sony wants to impress gamers with a mode called Game Manser. It allows you to stream directly from the phone by adjusting the interface, audio or sound quality of the phone. Stream. You can also react live and show in-game chat.

A phone cooling accessory will also be provided. Enough to cool the Snapdragon 8 General 1, which drives this Xperia, the chip that is considered powerful, but heats up a little faster.

To make full use of it, Sony again offers a 4K Oled panel at 120 Hz, which has a slightly longer 21: 9 aspect ratio, but it also allows you to enjoy movies in good condition. The 12-megapixel selfie camera does not pierce this screen, but can be seen tucked up in a thin black band.

To complete the technical paper tour, the Xperia 1 IV is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and is IP 65/68 certified, as well as protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Xperia 1 IV will be available for sale from mid-June 2022 for around 99 1399. It is available in three colors: black, white and purple.

