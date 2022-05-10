Home World Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov visits Algeria

Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov visits Algeria

May 10, 2022 0 Comments
Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov visits Algeria

Credit: Algerian Presidency.

The head of Russian diplomacy Sergei Lavrov visited Algeria on Tuesday in a bid to reduce Russia’s dependence on gas by Europe, a key ally of Moscow and a gas exporter.

Lavrov, who arrived in Algiers on Monday evening, will meet with Algerian envoy Ramdn Lamamra and be welcomed by President Abdelmadjit Debone, AFP media reported, citing media reports.

Algeria, a leading gas exporter, supplies 11% of the gas consumed in Europe, compared to 47% for Russia. Many countries seeking to reduce their dependence on Russian supplies after the invasion of Ukraine have turned to Moscow’s ally, Algeria, but Algiers’ potential to increase its exports is very small. Concerned that Moscow should not be alienated, Algeria reiterates that its additional export capabilities to Europe are too low to convert Russian gas, the AFP notes.

© ப்பCopyright Pulse Media. All rights reserved.
Reproduction and distribution without written authorization is prohibited (photocopies, internet, internet, messaging, newsletters, surveillance equipment)

See also  Clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police

You May Also Like

Easyjet eliminates fly seats with fewer staff

Easyjet eliminates fly seats with fewer staff

First black and gay woman to be White House spokeswoman

First black and gay woman to be White House spokeswoman

Sahara : l’Espagne a accordé 4 millions de dollars au budget du MINURSO

Spain contributed $ 4 million to the MINURSO budget

Sahara : l’Espagne a accordé 4 millions de dollars au budget du MINURSO

Spain contributed $ 4 million to the MINURSO budget

In ten years the government will increase its exports to $ 400 million

In ten years the government will increase its exports to $ 400 million

Rodrigo Chavez's investment: Akonnoch is expected in Costa Rica this Sunday

Rodrigo Chavez’s investment: Akonnoch is expected in Costa Rica this Sunday

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.