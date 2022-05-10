Google reveals some new features of Android 13

Just hours before Google I / O, some new features of Android 13 were mocked by Google.

May 11 marks the start of Wednesday Google I / O 2022. Organized by Google each year, this hike is a display of many software innovations, both for great services (Google Search, Google Assistant, Google MapsD), but its different operating systems and especially Android.

Tomorrow, we will have to discover some more innovations of Android 13 Revealed so far. Meanwhile, Google does not hesitate to reveal some information through Twitter polls.

Security, News and Updates for Android 13

The official Android account released a poll on Twitter asking fans of the brand what new features are most anticipated for Google I / O. Four responses are proposed: new security, messaging, cross-device functions or new alliances.

#GoogleIO Loading Now … What update are you most excited to see on May 11-12? -Android (Android) May 9, 2022

Obviously, Google does not want to disappoint anyone in this poll and it is clear that 4 topics will be discussed during the event. With various additions to Android (data protection, RCS, etc.), ” Cross-device updates Suggests looking closely at the connections between the mobile system and Chrome OS, Google’s PC operating system. At CES 2022, Google announced simple connections between devices for audio transfers. TheFast pairBetween headphones and televisions.

Aesthetic innovations

Along with this, Material Design Account also launched a poll on the Bluebird social network to discuss new developments in the visual style of Android:

✨ Material comes with design #GoogleIO! ⁇ What are you excited about? Material Design (@materialdesign) May 9, 2022

In addition to the support for chatting with the panel behind the material design, there are two options variable fonts and design and access options. A clear reminder of Roboto Flex, the announcement of a variable font that offers many customization possibilities.

Google I / O will no doubt find many new software around the Google ecosystem. It remains to be seen if this will be an opportunity to see the hardware, in particular PixelWatch Where Pixel 6a.

