This bracelet for Apple Watch allows you to make video calls

This is the most amazing accessory ever released for the Apple Watch. A watch is a bracelet that allows the watch to make video calls. Straight from the wrist!

The wristcam is unlike any other Apple Watch strap. If the accessory is really thick, it’s for a good reason: it has two video sensors, one camera that allows you to capture the world around you from your wrist, and the other is used for video calls!

When is the integration on the clock?

External sensor 8 megapixels, camera for calls 2 megapixels. Last year, when the product was launched, it made it easy to record videos and take photos without drawing on a smartphone all the time. Application update (in beta) Enables video calling.

Apple has not modified Facetime to its attached watch, so it has to go through the app Wrist camera With this we can start videos. Additionally, developers who wish to do so can integrate this technology into their own applications. We can imagine zoom or teams can be used with the Apple Watch … dream or dream, must see!

Weighing in at 22g this bracelet is water resistant: so it can be carried to the edge of the swimming pool without any worries. The full product is priced at $ 299, which is not very expensive compared to other Apple watch straps (no more cameras).

The next step is to integrate the video sensors directly into the clocks. Apple has so far opposed it, but not the meta: according to rumors, First Smart watch From the former Facebook Can carry two cameras …