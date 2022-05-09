Scientific news in small quantities

A few milligrams in all the science news of the week

Eric-Pierre Champagne

Press

It is difficult to insure your home in Australia

By 2030, one in 25 homes in Australia may go uninsured due to climate change. The rate will rise to 1 in 10 apartments in some parts of the country, such as Brisbane and Port Adelaide. These are the results of a recent analysis conducted by the Australian Climate Council, which says it expects an “insurance crisis” that could affect 500,000 properties in eight years. The biggest dangers are the dangers posed by floods, which occur frequently and occur on a large scale.

Quiz

Is plastic pollution exacerbating the effects of climate change in the Arctic?

Photo by EKATERINA ANISIMOVA, archives Agence France-Presse

Answer

According to a recent study published in the journal, it appears so Natural. As plastic traces increase in the Arctic, they are helping to absorb even more heat, which increases the effects of global warming on the region. Keep in mind that climate change in the Arctic is two to three times faster than in other parts of the world. Melting ice is likely to release more plastic in the Arctic. It is particularly capable of “blackening” the white film of snow and ice, reducing its ability to reflect sunlight accordingly. This leads to a kind of vicious circle, where plastic further accelerates global warming in this part of the world.

Led petrol lowers IQ

Photo by PIERRE CÔTÉ, LA Presse archives Lead petrol sales have been banned in Canada since 1990.

Until 1996, petrol in the United States contained lead. A procedure is now prohibited due to the well-known risks of lead exposure. A study by a team of researchers from Duke University in North Carolina found that more than 170 million Americans have slightly lower IQ (IQ) due to childhood exposure. According to this study published in the journal Processes of the National Academy of Sciences, The results suggest a decrease of an average of 2.6 IQ points. For those born in the mid-1960s, the drop in IQ would be 5.9 points. When it reaches the brain, lead actually destroys cells. In Canada, the sale of lead petrol has been banned since 1990.

Number

20%

Photo by Andrew Kelly, Reuters Microbial proteins that mimic meat require 90% less land and water and produce 80% less greenhouse gases than meat.

Reducing global consumption of beef and lamb by 20% will halve deforestation, while reducing carbon emissions by 56% by 2050. These are the results of a study just published. Natural. Scientists-led research at the Podstam Research Institute for the Effects of Climate Change proposes to replace 20% of our meat consumption with microbial proteins that mimic meat. These are obtained by the fermentation process. They require 90% less farmland and water, and produce 80% less greenhouse gases than meat.

Air pollution is even worse in tropical cities

Photo by Mohammad Bonir Hossain, Reuters Archives Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, is one of the most polluted cities in the world.

In 2018, about 470,000 people living in tropical cities will die prematurely due to air pollution, according to a study in the newspaper. Scientific advances. A team of researchers from University College London analyzed data from 46 cities along the equator, many of which are experiencing strong growth. Between 2005 and 2018 they found a 62% increase in premature deaths caused by air pollution. For example, in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, between 2005 and 2018, 24,000 people died due to poor air quality. The authors of the study are concerned that many of these cities will have a population of more than 10 million by 2100, which will make the current situation even worse.