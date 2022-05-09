Home Technology Matthew Flamini becomes CEO of his start-up, GF Biochemicals

Matthew Flamini becomes CEO of his start-up, GF Biochemicals

May 09, 2022 0 Comments
Flamini GF Biochemicals

May 9, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. By Nicholas Doyson

After co-founding GF Biochemicals, Matthew Flamini has just accepted promising start-up management.

Afterlife is a very important subject for most footballers. To Matthew Flamini, former OM and AC MilanRe-training is done by his company GF Biochemistry. It was started in 2008 when he co-founded the company with Pascual Granata, before he left the game in 2019. As one of the founders of the project, He is the CEOThe company announced last Thursday.

Former OM Mathew Flamini is the CEO of his start-up company

“Promoting Transformation to Safer and More Environmentally Responsible Consumer Products”, Which will be one of the tasks of the former midfielder. GF Biochemicals is a company aimed at finding sustainable alternatives to petroleum products. In conjunction with the appointment, the company announced that it has raised மில்லியன் 15 million in a financial round led by Sofinova Partners, with the participation of Sparta Capital.

Raise 15 million to GF Biochemicals

Community “It is at a critical juncture in its development and mission. Matthew Flamini, pointed out Was contacted. Although his position in the company is changing, the goal remains: to make the chemicals environmentally friendly.




See also  WhatsApp, This is Privacy Confusion | The application may crash

You May Also Like

Ring alarm test (2nd generation): a complete and affordable security solution

Ring alarm test (2nd generation): a complete and affordable security solution

This bracelet for Apple Watch allows you to make video calls

This bracelet for Apple Watch allows you to make video calls

Alerte danger l’arnaque à la carte prépayée fait des ravages, méfiez-vous !

HTTPS logo no longer protects websites, be careful!

Jeff Bezos as Elon Musk who supports Dogecoin!

Jeff Bezos as Elon Musk who supports Dogecoin!

Google's latest Nest Game & Torpel will open on Amazon Alexa commands

Google’s latest Nest Game & Torpel will open on Amazon Alexa commands

Alerte info, l’arnaque au matelas fait son grand retour et fait des ravages en France

Info Awareness, this scam is causing havoc in Google Shopping, beware!

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.