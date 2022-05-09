First black and gay woman to be White House spokeswoman

This is a great first thing: Karen Jean-Pierre was the first black and gay woman to become a White House spokeswoman.
” All I hate about Donald Trump is: woman, black, gay and mom : Here is what was said Kareen Jean-Pierre In 2018. Today, under Joe BidenShe will be proud to be the first explicit homosexual black woman to hold this position.
So Karen Jean-Pierre will replace Zen Zaki, who was his assistant. A former participant in several presidential campaigns, including Barack Obama and Joe Biden, he assumes the responsibility of taking the President’s speech to the press.
“ The first black woman to hold this position is the obvious LGBTQ + person, which is great because representation is important and she will give voice to many and show many what you can do. Work hard and dream big , Jen Psaki happily expressed. Extremely emotional, the White House’s future voice announced: ” This is a historic moment, I feel it. I understand how important this is to many. ⁇
The news comes at a time when the United States is being rocked by a wave of conservatism aimed at challenging women’s abortion rights.