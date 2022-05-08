Aziz Akkanoch, head of government. DR

In the case of an investment of 49Th Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chavez and Head of State Aziz Akanouch will attend the handover ceremony at the Legislative Assembly headquarters in San Jose this Sunday.

More than a hundred international delegates, international organizations, indigenous peoples and members of civil society will attend the event, during which Carlos Alvarado will hand over power after a four-year term.

Participants include King of Spain, Philip VI, Presidents of Colombia Ivan Duke, Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, Laurentino Cardiso of Panama and Vjosa Osmani Chatrio of Kosovo.

Foreign ministers, government officials and representatives from El Salvador, Guatemala, Cuba, Japan, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, the United States, Ecuador and Peru will also attend.

© ப்பCopyright Pulse Media. All rights reserved.

Reproduction and distribution without written authorization is prohibited (photocopies, internet, internet, messaging, newsletters, surveillance equipment)