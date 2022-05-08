Home Technology Jeff Bezos as Elon Musk who supports Dogecoin!

May 08, 2022 0 Comments
There have been several tweets today that Amazon founder and former billionaire CEO Jeff Bezos has started following DOGE co-founder Billy Marcus on Twitter.

Amazon does not accept cryptocurrencies, although it has been rumored for some time in recent years. In April, current Amazon CEO Andy Jassi said the company could start selling NFTs and that cryptocurrencies have a bright future.

In July last year, Bezos’ space agency, Blue Origin, launched the billionaire into space, shortly after Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson went into space aboard his ship, making Bezos a competitor.Elon Musk And his company SpaceX, the latter not yet flying in space.

Elon Musk is a big fan of Dogecoin and beyond His latest deal to buy TwitterMany members of DOGE ARMY believe that the meme currency will somehow be used by the social media company.

Some DOGE fans also think that Bezos follow Billy Marcus.Meaning a lot for DOGE”And probably refers to the founderAmazon Warming to Dogecoin.

