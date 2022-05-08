HTTPS logo no longer protects websites, be careful!

Do you know the popular HTTPS? This secure communication protocol should protect a website. Yes, but now scammers know how to break this security system. With that, Email redirected to a site is never trusted. Here are some brilliant tipsAn internet security expert.

Scams: Generally, we trust a site’s url to verify that it is protected. Specifying the letters “https” in front of the domain name indicates that the site is protected. This is the case. Before this… In fact, browsers make sure the connection is secure Appear Characters “https”. For example, we even see the Badlock icon in the Chrome browser. There is nothing wrong with the site name, the design is obviously done by an expert. Still, it’s not the real webpage we find. But the fake made by a traitor to trap us!

More and more cunning cheaters

In recent times, fraudsters have realized that Internet users are paying more attention to the Internet. In fact, we know better how to protect ourselves. We have good reactions to check if we are browsing the web safely.

So the fraudsters decided to strike hard. So the abbreviation HTTPS is no longer a guarantee of security. Fraudsters can thus undoubtedly deceive victims.

Fraud: Sure, the HTTP protocol (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) enables the transfer of data between a client and a server, between a website and a browser. By switching to the HTTPS protocol, the filter is added by installing the SSL (Secure Socket Layer) certificate. HTTPS then encrypts the transactions between the server and the browser. But it really is not now.

Do not click on the link embedded in the email!

In fact, it is possible now Connect To the site of the hacker with the malware. This is because this protocol only guarantees secure communication. Nothing else! In other words, it is not guaranteed to be associated with a trusted site or a rogue site. So, you can get real spam in our mailboxes, but they do not come in the “spam” box. These fraudulent emails ask us Identifiers Banks, by displaying a popular HTTPS certificate.

Arnaud Lemaire, Technical Director, F5, an American company, was interviewed by our colleagues from Numerama. Internet SecurityEspecially invites internet users ” Do not click on the link embedded in the email. We draw a line immediately, but it is always better to go from the browser to the site and search for your account information yourself than to fall into the web. “.

But beware, even an official site can accidentally trap us! ” The attacker will attempt to retrieve the content from a third-party data provider CookiesAs an advertiser. “, He really explains.

Consult a cyber security expert

Frauds: So what to do? Know that you are protecting yourself by doing research on the first pages of Google. ” A website Fishing Absolutely not wanting to be mentioned. First of all these Generally Medieval sites are linked to a campaign. Then the attackers are the companies that want to monitor the scams. The team joins a security service that detects the presence of this danger and alerts the browser. ⁇

Recently, hackers have been operating on the sites Suppliers Energy. So, do not click on the link in the email. But log in to the site yourself. Good to be careful!



