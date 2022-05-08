Home Economy Football: The Chelsea club sold for 4. 4.25 billion, a record

Football: The Chelsea club sold for 4. 4.25 billion, a record

May 08, 2022 0 Comments
Le groupe d'acheteurs de Chelsea est composé, outre Todd Boehly, de Mark Walter, copropriétaire avec lui des Dodgers, du milliardaire suisse Hansjoerg Wyss, fondateur de l'entreprise de fabrication de matériel médical Synthes, et de la société d'investissement américaine Clearlake Capital.

Deal is over, well done. Roman Abramovich and Chelsea have found a buyer for the English football club: a team led by Todd Bohley, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, has offered to buy him for 4. 4.25 billion (9 4.97 billion). “Blues”, the largest amount ever spent on a sports club.

“The Chelsea club confirm that terms have been agreed for the acquisition of the club by a new ownership team led by Todd Bohley, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wise,” Chelsea FC said in a statement. Saturday.

Investor Group

Among the group of investors are Todd Bohley, co-owner with Dodgers, Swiss billionaire Hansjர்க்rk Wise, Synthes, a medical equipment maker, and Clearlake Capital, a US investment firm.

“Of the total investment, கிள 2.5 billion (2. 2.92 billion) will be set aside to buy the club’s shares, and 100% of this amount will be deposited in a disabled UK bank account with the intention of donating. A charity approved by Roman Abramovich,” the club said. The move will require a green light from the UK government, “he added. The new owners have pledged an additional £ 1.75 billion (€ 2.04 billion) on behalf of the club, the statement said.

The end of an era

With this acquisition, the era opened in 2003 under the leadership of Roman Abramovich, who bought the “Blues” for மில்லியன் 140 million. Thanks to the financial manna of the Russian oligarchy, near the Kremlin, Chelsea, until then the second knife of English football, suddenly became a major player at the national and European level, especially amassing five titles in the Premier League. Two Champions Leagues (2012, 2021).

See also  Hit to overall economy: £500billion cost of ghost town Britain

In the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, London-licensed Roman Abramovich sold the London club on March 2. He emphasized that the decision was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations, but rather a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations.

The acquisition of Chelsea was formalized, and the breath of fresh air for the England team as the surgery began to drag on. This is because, since it went on sale on March 2, “Blues” has been playing in the Premier League, thanks to a special license, which prevents them from renewing existing contracts and adding players. The license expires on May 31st.

Source AFP

You May Also Like

Here's how to tell if your smartphone is spying on you with this simple test.

Here’s how to tell if your smartphone is spying on you with this simple test.

Biathlon, ski de fond, combiné nordique, saut à ski, saut spécial, nordicmag, Nordic Mag, nordic mag biathlon, biathlon 2022, ski nordique, biathlon magazine, Nordic Magazine, ski nordique

Prohibition of fluorine waxes: The machine is not ready yet | Nordic Mac | # 1 Biathlon

Levi Strauss & Co. store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York

Levi Strauss will reimburse staff for the abortion trip

United States: Starbucks will raise the wages of its non-union employees

United States: Starbucks will raise the wages of its non-union employees

Dr. Strange 3: A sequel to the Marvel movie? - Breakflip Awe

Dr. Strange 3: A sequel to the Marvel movie? – Breakflip Awe

He recycles pick-up bags to create creative bars

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.