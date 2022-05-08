Football: The Chelsea club sold for 4. 4.25 billion, a record

Deal is over, well done. Roman Abramovich and Chelsea have found a buyer for the English football club: a team led by Todd Bohley, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, has offered to buy him for 4. 4.25 billion (9 4.97 billion). “Blues”, the largest amount ever spent on a sports club.

“The Chelsea club confirm that terms have been agreed for the acquisition of the club by a new ownership team led by Todd Bohley, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wise,” Chelsea FC said in a statement. Saturday.

Investor Group

Among the group of investors are Todd Bohley, co-owner with Dodgers, Swiss billionaire Hansjர்க்rk Wise, Synthes, a medical equipment maker, and Clearlake Capital, a US investment firm.

“Of the total investment, கிள 2.5 billion (2. 2.92 billion) will be set aside to buy the club’s shares, and 100% of this amount will be deposited in a disabled UK bank account with the intention of donating. A charity approved by Roman Abramovich,” the club said. The move will require a green light from the UK government, “he added. The new owners have pledged an additional £ 1.75 billion (€ 2.04 billion) on behalf of the club, the statement said.

The end of an era

With this acquisition, the era opened in 2003 under the leadership of Roman Abramovich, who bought the “Blues” for மில்லியன் 140 million. Thanks to the financial manna of the Russian oligarchy, near the Kremlin, Chelsea, until then the second knife of English football, suddenly became a major player at the national and European level, especially amassing five titles in the Premier League. Two Champions Leagues (2012, 2021).

In the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, London-licensed Roman Abramovich sold the London club on March 2. He emphasized that the decision was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations, but rather a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations.

The acquisition of Chelsea was formalized, and the breath of fresh air for the England team as the surgery began to drag on. This is because, since it went on sale on March 2, “Blues” has been playing in the Premier League, thanks to a special license, which prevents them from renewing existing contracts and adding players. The license expires on May 31st.

Source AFP