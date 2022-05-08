After Kovit, “Emerging viruses have recently alarmed scientists”: what to expect?

For the past two years, the health crisis has been disrupting our habits across the planet. But according to many experts, other epidemics could trigger Kovit in the coming years.

What if epidemics were the new evil of the century? In two years, according to the WHO, the cove has killed about 15 million people and caused unimaginable trouble across the planet. If epidemic-related deaths are currently declining, many experts are warning of the arrival of future epidemics in the future.

L ‘Pastoral Institute In particular, it emphasizes that “growing viruses, such as the Nipah virus in Asia or monkey pox in Africa, have recently caused concern.” Increased concern about globalization Allows a microbe to “travel around the world within 24 hours”.

Future epidemics are “unpredictable”

“We can not predict where and when the next epidemic will occur,” explains Arnaud Fontanet, head of the epidemiology department at the Pastor’s Institute. There are three methods of exposure. The first is species crossing the barrier, i.e. the transmission of an infectious agent from animals to humans. This is how the AIDS virus spread from chimpanzees to humans in the early 20th century.

“Second, genetic mutations that led to the emergence of” new “influenza viruses or the continued resistance of many microorganisms to treatments such as malaria parasite antimicrobial or bactericidal antibiotics, finally, the arrival of viruses in the new geographical areas of Africa, Africa and Africa Reached the area, an epidemic broke out in French Polynesia in 2013 and then in Latin America in 2015. He toured around the world.

Global warming in view

Asked our colleagues from Parisian, Epidemiologist Yazdan Yazdanpanah describes the key predictions of scientists. “We are working to determine the list of pathogens (viruses, bacteria) that are of concern to us and we will monitor them over the next ten years.”

“For example, respiratory viruses, arboviruses, chikungunya, dengue fever, etc. We can clearly see that there was H1N1 in 2009, before SARS, and SARS-Cov-1 in 2003. Others: Ebola, Zika. These explosions are likely to continue. ”

And global warming is likely to make things worse. “As the temperature rises by 4 degrees, the number of mosquitoes carrying germs increases.“, He explains.

“Innovation is needed to fight”

However, there is no question that the scientific community must submit to mortalism. “We are in the process of setting up Attack plan, Yazdan Yazdanpanah promises. First, it is absolutely necessaryThe animals are better monitoredWe understand why a pathogen adapts to humans when it never existed before. “

“Finally, we need to start finding treatments and vaccines for five to ten pathogens at risk of infection, such as chikungunya or Zika. To fight, we need to innovate.”