LineageOS 19 (Android 12) is available for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

The good news for Galaxy Tab S5e owners is that they can take advantage of the latest Android 12 update if they wish. In fact, LineageOS 19 Available now for the Samsung tablet, it is still the best product in terms of quality, performance and autonomy of the 10.5-inch Old screen despite its relatively “seniority”.

Previously CyanogenMod, LineageOS was an operating system Open source Has its rootsAndroid Open Source Project (AOSP) is maintained by Google to provide manufacturers and developers with the information and tools needed to create custom variations of the OS. In this case, LineageOS 19 comes from the AOSP versionAndroid 12 This is similar to the “pure” OS found on Pixel 6 smartphones.

LineageOS lists 40 smartphones and tablets eligible for its latest update. Asus, Google, Lenovo, Motorola, Nokia, OnePlus, Sony Xiaomi and Samsung models, Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy S10 And Note 10, concerned. In other words, it is an opportunity to provide a free facelift for a terminal that still works properly but is out of date in terms of software. In addition to the new features of Android 12, LineageOS 19 also offers the latest security patches. A great way to combat planned obsolescence and promote more sustainable consumption.

