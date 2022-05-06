Four astronauts return to Earth in a SpaceX capsule

After spending nearly six months in space, three American astronauts and a German returned to Earth on Friday, May 6, 2022.A SpaceX capsuleIt landed in Florida.

The Dragon capsule, separated from the International Space Station (ISS), hit the sea at 4 GMT 43 GMT by Americans Kyla Baron, Raja Sari and Tom Marshburn and astronaut Mathias Maure of the European Space Agency (ESA). After more than 23 hours of travel.

“On behalf of the entire SpaceX team, welcome home”Said an official of an American company.

Many scientific experiments

The group, known as Crew-3, spent its last days at the ISS with four astronauts (three Americans and one Italian) handing over Crew-4. The latter departed from Florida a week ago with SpaceX.

There are currently three Russians aboard the ISS, who have arrived to depart with a Russian Soyuz rocket.

This is the sixth landing of the unmanned Dragon capsule for SpaceX, which is now continuing to carry astronauts to the ISS on behalf of NASA.

Matthias Marar was the twelfth German to fly into orbit. German Chancellor Olaf Schaals congratulated him on Twitter “A good return trip”Highlighting his work “And all new discoveries made in space”.

Crew-3 members underwent several scientific experiments. For example, they studied how cement hardens under weightlessness – which may be important for future constructions, for example on the moon. Also at the station a second harvest of pepper was carried out.

During their stay, They also visited a private missionSpecially composed by three entrepreneurs, each paying ten million dollars to spend two weeks aboard the ISS – always carried by SpaceX.