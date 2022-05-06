Euromet University of Fez, 4th Moroccan University in Times Higher Education Rankings | Conso News

According to the Times Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022, Euromed University is ranked 4th behind Ibn Tofail University of Kenitra, International University of Rafat and Mohammed V University of Rafat. Retrieved from Euromed University, MAP.

It is followed by Hassan II University in Casablanca, CD Mohammed Ben Abdella University, Abdelmalek Zadi University in Tetuwan-Tangier and Hassan Premier University in Chetto.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings is a global ranking that is one of the most influential in the world, along with Shanghai and QS, based on a multi-dimensional analysis of higher education institutions around the world. United Nations Sustainable Achievement Development Goals.

According to the same source, eight Moroccan universities have been ranked this year in this international ranking, which includes companies from 106 countries.

At the African level, the ranking includes 36 universities in Egypt, 9 universities in Nigeria, 8 universities each in Morocco and South Africa, 6 universities in Ghana and 5 universities each in Tunisia and Algeria. Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia each have a university in the 2022 rankings.

Source: Map

