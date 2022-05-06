Home Science Electric cars suddenly catch fire: ‘Chemical vehicles that are not very stable’

May 06, 2022 0 Comments
The latest technology of lithium batteries found in electric and hybrid vehicles is the cause of the recently observed sudden combustion events.

“The problem is that lithium is a chemical that is not very stable and can be put on the road,” explains George, director general of the Motorists’ Safety Association, in an interview with LCN.

The latter recalled that many small electronic devices, such as laptops or sports equipment, had similar problems.

“It’s not very stable lithium, it does not really need oxygen when it ignites,” says Iny.

Some hybrid vehicle models have been on the road for more than 20 years, in some cases due to battery wear.

“What we can see from the research is that sometimes the decay of the battery can reduce the amount of chemical composition of the battery, which ensures a potential risk,” supports mechanic Pierre-Oliver Rancourt, who specializes in electricity. Vehicles.

