During the presidential election, did the election decide to unleash nuclear energy?

Testing process – “Looking at the results of the April 10 referendum, for us, the question is [du nucléaire] The decision has been made, ”Adrian Quadennese promised on Wednesday. Really?

Question. Did the presidential election underscore the French people’s dislike of nuclear power? As the final works are underway Agreement between ecologists, insurgents, communists and socialists In view of the forthcoming legislative elections, Adrian Quattன்னnnance turned to the issue of differences between left-wing parties. In France Info, M.P. The LFI defended its party’s position on energy. “During the presidential election campaign, we campaigned to get out of nuclear power. Not tomorrow morning, but planned and organized“, He recalled. Jean-Luc Mélenchon later proposed”We need to move towards 100% renewable energy by 2050“.

Read moreSouth Korea is negotiating a nuclear change inspired by Macron

But despite strong differences in the discussions with the Communists on the question of the future of French nuclear power, Adrian Quadenne assured that the position of the Inzumis was in the majority. “Undoubtedly, the ballot boxes have resolved the differences between us: 22%, this is a plan