Company | Weather in Provence: Rain, thunderstorms, cloudy and sunny, very unpredictable weekend

It is difficult to summarize the weather this weekend in Provence. It will rain in some places and cloudy in other parts of the country, but not all the time … here is the weather forecast in detail.

This Friday In the afternoon, good rain is expected in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, south of Luberon and Aix. Météo-France, Aix branch, expects thundershowers and hail in some areas.

Saturday, Clearly dominating our region in the morning. Then it gets worse. Showers and thundershowers again in the afternoon and evening. Especially in the Bouches-du-Rhône East. However, the temperature in Tourance and Base D’Ax is always 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, 25 to 27 ° C everywhere else indoors and 23 to 24 C on the beach. Moderate Mistral winds in the Rhne Valley and Camaro, with speeds of 50 to 70 km / h.

The start of next week will be hot

Sunday, There will be clouds at dawn. In places, they can give little rain, local and scattered. In the afternoon, the storm returns, which falls east of Bouches-du-Rhône and the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence. They turn west. Especially Commodore and Etong de Perre. Elsewhere, sunny spells dominate.

The wind in the Rh பள்ளne Valley is considerably weaker. On the “Mercury” side, it drops slightly: 20 to 22 ° C in the ocean and 23 to 25 ° C inland.

The The start of the week promises to be sunny and warm, Maximum temperature 28 or 29 degrees Celsius. Like the summer breeze!