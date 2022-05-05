Home Technology The “old” Samsung Galaxy S, Z and Note will receive the same photo functionality as the Galaxy S22.

The “old” Samsung Galaxy S, Z and Note will receive the same photo functionality as the Galaxy S22.

May 05, 2022 0 Comments
The "old" Samsung Galaxy S, Z and Note will receive the same photo functionality as the Galaxy S22.

Last March, Samsung announced that some earlier models of the Galaxy S, Z and Note range would be offered multiple photo and video functions of the Galaxy S22. The good news is Update Starts broadcasting in Europe and South Korea. It Galaxy S21 It seems to be the primary in this bonus, but many models are affected.

Compatible Samsung features and smartphones

  • Night imaging mode with telephoto lens : Galaxy S21, Z folding3S20, Rating 20Z folding 2
  • Improved auto framing by recognizing auto zoom in / out and positions up to five meters away (up to ten people) : Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z-Flip3S21 FE, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G / LTE
  • Extension for video calls with effects for Google Duo, Meet, Messenger, Teams, WhatsApp, Zoom etc. : Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S21 FE, S20, Note20, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G / LTE, S20 FE, S10, Note10, Z Fold, S10 Lite, Note10 Lite
  • Extension for video calls with automatic framing : Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S21 FE, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G / LTE
  • Improved photo performance for third-party photography and networking applications : Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S21 FE
  • Expert Raw and Telephoto application in Pro mode : Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Expert RAW app will be downloaded on the Galaxy Store in May.

Samsung indicates that deployment of this update will be done gradually until the end of May.

Advertising, your content continues below

Advertising, your content continues below

See also  The hackers have posted details about the Saudi royal family and apologized. Now the question arises why?

You May Also Like

The photos of James Webb are incredibly high resolution

The photos of James Webb are incredibly high resolution

To remove toxins from mobile, it is better to take in moderation

To remove toxins from mobile, it is better to take in moderation

WhatsApp encounters web errors (may create misunderstanding)

WhatsApp encounters web errors (may create misunderstanding)

Free Mobile is starting to thank its subscribers for its new development of 4G

Free Mobile is starting to thank its subscribers for its new development of 4G

Android starts running Nintendo Switch games

Android starts running Nintendo Switch games

"Everything is fine! Assurance to Russia, what's going on at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant?

“Everything is fine! Assurance to Russia, what’s going on at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant?

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.