The “old” Samsung Galaxy S, Z and Note will receive the same photo functionality as the Galaxy S22.

Last March, Samsung announced that some earlier models of the Galaxy S, Z and Note range would be offered multiple photo and video functions of the Galaxy S22. The good news is Update Starts broadcasting in Europe and South Korea. It Galaxy S21 It seems to be the primary in this bonus, but many models are affected.

Compatible Samsung features and smartphones

Night imaging mode with telephoto lens : Galaxy S21, Z folding3S20, Rating 20Z folding 2

: Galaxy S21, Z folding3S20, Rating 20Z folding 2 Improved auto framing by recognizing auto zoom in / out and positions up to five meters away (up to ten people) : Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z-Flip3S21 FE, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G / LTE

: Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z-Flip3S21 FE, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G / LTE Extension for video calls with effects for Google Duo, Meet, Messenger, Teams, WhatsApp, Zoom etc. : Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S21 FE, S20, Note20, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G / LTE, S20 FE, S10, Note10, Z Fold, S10 Lite, Note10 Lite

: Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S21 FE, S20, Note20, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G / LTE, S20 FE, S10, Note10, Z Fold, S10 Lite, Note10 Lite Extension for video calls with automatic framing : Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S21 FE, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G / LTE

: Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S21 FE, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G / LTE Improved photo performance for third-party photography and networking applications : Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S21 FE

: Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S21 FE Expert Raw and Telephoto application in Pro mode : Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Expert RAW app will be downloaded on the Galaxy Store in May.

Samsung indicates that deployment of this update will be done gradually until the end of May.

Advertising, your content continues below