Serge Zaka explains why wheat yields have stagnated since 2000

Serge Zaga explains on Twitter the reasons for the stagnation of wheat yields in France since the 2000s. Climate change is strongly linked to this growth.

BWhy Wheat yields Hasn’t increased over the decades? In a book published on Thursday, May 5, Serge Zaga, The agricultural meteorologist answers this question. He explains Climate change It has been largely responsible for stabilizing wheat yields in France since 2000.

Scientists say two reasons are related to climate. The Lack of water During the rise and filling of the grain Strong heat More and more often during filling. Drought years correspond to very low years in terms of yield (see diagram).

The third reason is that the lentils in the cycle are low in nitrogen.

How is this positioning explained? For simplicity:

There is a compensation between the negative effects of climate change and the beneficial effects of the progress brought about by the Green Revolution (genetics, chemistry, machinery, etc.). pic.twitter.com/47xDuSZII1 – Dr. Serge Zaka (Dr. George) (SergeZaka) May 5, 2022

In the years to come, the situation will remain the same: drought and heat waves will continue to rise and fill phases. In France, “we expect yields to decline in the southwest and stagnation in the northeast.” Globally, if you believe the map he shares, the upward trend in yields would be concentrated in Russia and parts of the United States:

By 2050, wheat yields should continue to be affected by drought / heat waves during the establishment stages (number of rays / plants, grains / grains and grain filling).

Are we expecting ?? Stagnation in SW and NE pic.twitter.com/g6YkFjAP1x – Dr. Serge Zaka (Dr. George) (SergeZaka) May 5, 2022

Current water shortages in much of France and The heat was announced next week Farmers who fear precisely the harvest of the 2022 harvest are already worried.

