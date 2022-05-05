Levi Strauss will reimburse staff for the abortion trip

The most popular clothing company for jeans is the latest American company to offer this benefit as various states block access to abortion.

Now the U.S. Supreme Court is ready to vote to overturn the Row decision. Wade legalized abortion across the country, according to a leak of an initial majority opinion poll released by Politico on Monday.

“Business leaders need to speak up and take action to protect the health and well-being of our employees, which means protecting reproductive rights,” the company said in a statement.

Other companies have pledged to provide similar support to U.S. workers who have to travel to states such as Texas and Oklahoma that restrict access to abortion services.

Amazon.com Inc, the second largest private company in the United States, announced on Monday that it was paying employees up to $ 4,000 a year in travel expenses for life-threatening medical treatment, including voluntary abortion.

Yelp, Inc., a crowd-rating site, said in May it would begin covering the costs of its employees and their dependents who had to move to another state for abortion services.

In March, Citigroup Inc became the first major US bank to offer a similar pledge.

