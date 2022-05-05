Can a man really be friends with an octopus? And the other six mysteries of the seas

Reading time: 4 min – Found Vox

If our planet were 70% waterlogged and its nickname was “Blue Planet”, we would have countless things to discover beneath the surface of the water. Some also believe that we know more about the moon or Mars than the depths of our own oceans. With oceanographers, biologists and underwater experts, Vox explored some of the greatest mysteries of our oceans.

Where does the plastic pollution of our oceans hide?

Let’s start with the surface. Ours Oceans There are many tons of plastic waste that we happily talk about “Seventh Continent” When referring to this event. However, if it is Pollution Blatant call, The invisible one worries even more.

“99% plastic is gone”Maritime explorer Eric von Sebel explains to Vokes. “We have black plastic. Just as astronomers have dark matter, we oceanographers do not know where our oceans are high in plastic. We lost it.

This is far from the good news. Did this plastic disappear because of the ingestion of marine life? What other dangers does this pose to marine ecosystems? Are currently unclear questions.

Why do whales wander on the beach?

The Whales The event is so interesting that the ink often flows as you get stuck on the beaches. These cases are definitely not rare, Scientists have noticed The number of Cetaceans stranded on the coast has increased over the past fifty years.

In view of human-caused marine pollution, this first question leads to another question: Are we responsible for this increase in the number of cases? “The answer to this question is incredibly complex.”Comments Vox. “Although we know that humans affect the marine environment, it is difficult to analyze how these effects affect individual organisms.”

Can a man really be friends with an octopus?

In September 2020, Netflix aired for the first time The wisdom of the octopus, A documentary on the friendship of a man with these eight-armed creatures. If the film has moved more than one, one question remains: is this friendship really possible? We know that humans Can develop strong relationships with their petsBut what about octopuses?

Apparently, it is not possible to scan one of the animal’s nine small brains to get its point. However, for Ferris Jabber, a writer and journalist, the question remains intriguing. “It’s like a galaxy”He tells Vox. “I feel like we can get as close as possible to that kind of extraterrestrial contact moment.”

How many fish live in the twilight zone?

Also known as the “Twilight Zone”, it is located 200 meters to 1,000 meters below sea level. Due to its depth, it is not yet known by scientists. “Sunlight will disappear completely, and our knowledge of that depth will fade.” Comments Vox.

Why is our ignorance about him annoying? According to the American media, this “twilight zone” may be home to more fish than any other part of the ocean; But, above all, “These creatures in the dark part of the ocean play an important role in regulating the climate.”.

Why do so many sea creatures glow in the dark?

This is commonly called bioluminescence, i.e.. “Production and emission of light by an organism”, The Horizons explains. Most underwater creatures that are not exposed to sunlight, glow in some way.

If we know today how this amazing chemical phenomenon works, its usefulness is still the subject of much debate. Does it communicate? Attract prey? For now these are just theories.

Why is the sea so badly mapped?

Only 20% of the sea floor is mapped. It is small, and it is smaller than Mars or the Moon. As Vox explains, “More people participated in the Apollo mission to the moon than those who visited the Challenger Deep, the deepest part of the deepest ocean.”.

If the techniques were actually developed over time, especially with the information obtained by sonar to be able to show the hidden valleys and mountains at the bottom of the oceans, research is still a major challenge for scientists today.

Is it possible to access the Earth’s mantle via the ocean?

If scientists are interested in the oceans, they are attracted to those below the surface of the earth beneath the surface of the earth. Sixty years ago, Vokes says, a team of geologists attempted to dig through the ocean floor to access this famous coat.

Although the original mission failed, the drilling techniques used at the time are now used to collect samples from the ocean floor. The “Journey to the Center of the Earth” However, there will be later.