Pollen and air quality: Now find this information on our site and in our free apps

May 04, 2022 0 Comments
Pollen allergies and air quality are one of the major public health problems for one in four French people. In the wake of this observation, La Chaîne Météo now provides this information directly into your city’s forecasts.

Part of our primary mission is to provide you with the most reliable weather forecasts and warnings of situations that may affect your daily life. All the products we make should help you in your choices and decisions every day: How to dress for you and your children, umbrella or sunglasses, motorbike or car, barbecue or cinema, in a non-hazardous or non-hazardous environment?


To extend and enrich this task, our teams have created new forecasts and now give you access to predictions. Pollen And predictions Air quality Directly from your city forecast.


Pollen Predictions For the European region and during the pollination season alone, the six pollen counts are: alder, birch, olive, grass, maquard and rockweed, 5 index risk criteria:


  • 1: Very weak

  • 2: Weak

  • 3: Moderate

  • 4: High

  • 5: Very high

In terms of air quality, we calculate the Admo code for the world throughout the year. This code is based on 5 different pollutants:


  • Nitrogen dioxide (NO2)

  • Ozone (O3)

  • 2.5 micrometer (m) particles called PM2.5

  • 10 micrometer (m) particles called PM10

  • Sulfur dioxide (SO2)

Carbon monoxide was proposed in our calculations, but this compound was not included in the calculation of the admo code. There are 6 levels in the Admo Index:


  • 1: Good

  • 2: Medium

  • 3: Depressed

  • 4: Bad

  • 5: Too bad

  • 6: Too bad

You can see this information from the bottom of your city forecast. You may occasionally find differences between our forecasts and predictions that you may find elsewhere. As with weather forecasts, these differences can be explained by the models used, which can sometimes be different.


We hope this new data gives you complete satisfaction and we look forward to hearing from you Our Contact Form.



