Govid: The decline is accelerating, with a spectacular decline in the event rate in Occitania this week

Govt figures released by ARS Occitanie this Tuesday, May 3rd confirm. They confirm that the number of cases has decreased as the vulnerability rate has dropped by 44% in the last 7 days.

Covit is declining in France, which is good news. In fact, the latest figures from health officials indicate an epidemic drop nationally and regionally.

National Indicators Below

Nationally, the number of daily cases This Tuesday, May 3 fell again under the index of 50,000, and this is the first time since the Omigron variant majority. In France, Le Parisien journalist Nicolas Berrod, who specializes in questions about Govt, mentions on Twitter.

At a positive rate, the curve is very promising, explaining Nicholas Perot, “the number of positive cases identified is drastically lower than the number of tests performed every day.”

In Occitania, the trend is similar. Nationally, enrollment in Govt-related hospitals is declining (down from 101 in the region over the past three days), with intensive care admissions.

Regional event rate

The Occitanie Regional Health Agency further states, “The decline in the number of new Govt cases is finally cHis last days: The rate of occurrence in a week dropped by 44%And in all sectors of the region. “Thus, in Occitanie, Per 100,000 population reduced from 994 cases to 559.

[#Covid19] Infection indicators all go downhill # Occitania. It is reassuring and encouraging: we will continue to reduce the number of new cases, remain vigilant and protect the most vulnerable through 1 reminder # Vaccine.

Thus, in all sectors of the region, although the rate of impact is very high, a decrease in the number of cases is confirmed. This is especially the case Aude, ARS identifies 660 cases per 100,000 population. In addition, all departments have more than 500 cases per 100,000 population. Warning limit set by health officials as 50 cases per 100,000 people.

If the Govt has reached particularly exceptional levels in recent months, these figures will be high and ARS is using the opportunity to remind you that maintaining a high level of security is essential.