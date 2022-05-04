Home Economy Dr. Strange 3: A sequel to the Marvel movie? – Breakflip Awe

May 04, 2022 0 Comments
Doctor Strange 2 hits theaters in France on Wednesday, May 4, 2022! If you’ve seen it, you might be wondering if it sees a 3 day light?

After a few years of silence in cinema, Marvel will be back in effect in the coming years. Published by American company At least 10 new films in the years 2021-2022-2023, Enough to entertain many fans who are impatiently waiting for the sequel to Superheroes. Through a video on Twitter Marvel released several columns from the films, listing the next release dates from 2021 to 2023.

There is a picture in these pictures Dr. Strange or Dr. Strange 2 in Multiverses of Madness. It has been in theaters since Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and fans are already thinking Dr. Strange3 I will see daylight, if so, when will it be released? We provide you with all the information available in this regard!

Doctor Strange 3 release date?

If Dr. Strange 3 has not been officially confirmed by Marvel, there is no denying that there must be one because it is a tradition to present a trilogy of superheroes from the Marvel universe, as happened recently to Spider-Man. However, the official release date of the film has not been announced, so we have to be patient.

However, one can guess the date for Dr. Strange 3 by keeping the published Marvel movie schedule. According to the latter, the next cinema releases:

  • Thor: Love and Thunder – July 13, 2022
  • Black Panther: Waganda Forever – November 9, 2022
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania – February 17, 2023
  • Defenders of the Galaxy3 – May 3, 2023
  • The Marvels – July 28, 2023
We can only speculate that the Doctor Strange 3 movie will not be released by the end of 2023. However, with 4 untitled films announced, it is likely to be released in 2024:

  • Marvel Movie – February 16, 2024
  • Marvel Movie – May 3, 2024
  • Marvel Movie – July 26, 2024
  • Marvel Movie – November 8, 2024

One of these 4 films may be Dr. Strange 4, but that is only a guess.

Posted on 04/05/2022 at 07:00

Leo G.

