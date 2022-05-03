Scientists are showing how chaotic systems can synchronize

Confusion is a real challenge to physics. He is unpredictable. Out of control. However, researchers seem to have dug into one of its secrets. They think they have figured out how to regulate it. And it will help them better understand how our brain works!

You will be interested too

[EN VIDÉO] Neuron living in high resolution video Nanoscopy observations of mouse neurons revealed short-term motility of the dendritic vertebrae. © MaxPlanckSociety

Confusion. To ordinary human beings, this is synonymous with chaos and disorder. The Physicists, They have a very precise idea about it. A chaotic system, according to those who read it, functions like a random system. It can follow strict laws, but its dynamics can change completely randomly. Famous “I feel like a butterfly flying⁇ This makes a chaotic system unpredictable. However, in the 1980s, researchers discovered that sometimes confusing systems were synchronized. And today, Bar-Ilan University Physicists (Israel) seeks to explain to us how this is possible.

To fully understand, in fact, we will note that confusion is not always confusing. He is sometimes drawn to some sort of discipline. Without passing twice at its oscillations and at the same point, a chaotic system can pretend to want to move towards a particular geometric figure. Physicists call this figure a strange gravity created by the conditions of such a system in an abstract space called phases.

Interestingly, the strange attractions of chaotic systems usually seem to have many Fractional structures – Those structures that have patterns that repeat themselves over and over again in different sizes. Different levels of a strange gravitational field are part of different fractions. Thus, even if the chaotic system jumps from one state to another, these fractions will remain constant throughout the chaotic operation of the system.

To better understand how our brain works

That’s goodOrigin According to Bar-Ilan University researchers, static fractions are the key element that allows Confused systems To sync. Take for example two different confusing systems. When some fractional structure of one of the systems begins to take the same shape as the other, a weak link is formed. And when the connection grows strong, it becomes a function zipper It gradually becomes more and more compelling Fractional structures Should become identical. Full synchronization of systems can only occur if the chaotic systems are strongly linked. An event called by physicists “Topographic synchronization”.

These results help to understand how synchronization and self-organization emerge from systems that initially lacked these characteristics. Until then, physicists have been studying similarly confusing systems, the parameters of which vary very little. Thanks to spatial synchronization, the researchers succeeded in expanding the synchronization study to extreme phenomena of confusing systems presenting themselves with very different parameters.

If you think these works are too concise for you, find out how the concept of spatial synchronicity will eventually help us to understand how. Brain neurons To synchronize with each other. There is evidence of neurological function Our brain Is confusing. If so, spatial synchronization may explain how synchronization emerges from a broader neural function. Brain Relies on fixed fraction structures.