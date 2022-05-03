Home World Images – When the Muslim world celebrates Eid al-Fitr

Images – When the Muslim world celebrates Eid al-Fitr

May 03, 2022 0 Comments
Images - When the Muslim world celebrates Eid al-Fitr

All over the world, Islamists gathered from dawn to dusk to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and mark the end of Ramadan. Millions of people, with family, friends or strangers, gathered in the streets and mosques on the first day of the festival to pray or simply celebrate this holy day of the Muslim calendar. In the pictures of this day celebration and sharing, Kawa invites you to tour the Muslim world:

In IndiaThousands of Muslims gathered Jama Masjid MosqueAlso called Great mosque Delhi is one of the largest in India. It can accommodate up to 25,000 people !

Streets Cairo It was crowded on this holy day! The crowd, which had gathered as far as the eye could see, seemed to fill the place City To allow.

March to Eid al-Fitr in Nigeria

The Cono area North Nigeria Hundreds of men rode on horses and camels to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. These marches, are named Havan Salla and Havan Doushe Cultural events with African music.

These two photos were taken respectively Jejika and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia Understand the large gatherings that took place in the country to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. In Jejika, traditional party dresses make the crowd look like a big blue wave.

