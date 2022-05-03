Images – When the Muslim world celebrates Eid al-Fitr

In IndiaThousands of Muslims gathered Jama Masjid MosqueAlso called Great mosque Delhi is one of the largest in India. It can accommodate up to 25,000 people !

Streets Cairo It was crowded on this holy day! The crowd, which had gathered as far as the eye could see, seemed to fill the place City To allow.

March to Eid al-Fitr in Nigeria

The Cono area North Nigeria Hundreds of men rode on horses and camels to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. These marches, are named Havan Salla and Havan Doushe Cultural events with African music.

These two photos were taken respectively Jejika and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia Understand the large gatherings that took place in the country to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. In Jejika, traditional party dresses make the crowd look like a big blue wave.