He recycles pick-up bags to create creative bars

If you are a fan of American pickups, these original bars should pique your interest. In fact, Brian Bauer, founder of the American company CarCrazy Furniture, is turning the back of pick-ups into wall decoration for your interior. And enough roll mechanics!

One thing is for sure, American entrepreneurs have a lot of ideas. To save space, he designs wall-mounted bars as shelves and stores liquor bottles. But they are by no means because they are made from old pickup trucks.

To this end, it protects the rear lights of cars, including the license plate and the logo of the truck. He remodeled the depth by adding wooden shelves of about 15 to 23 cm depending on the model. One is for storing bottles, the other is suitable for glasses.

All bars are measured by Brian Boyer, so you can choose the type of tailgate you want, but also the brand and color. It is priced at 1678 euros Etsy Online StoreThey are unfortunately sold out for the moment and are the victims of their success.

His overflowing imagination did not stop there as he also offers chairs, benches, armchairs and pool tables designed from cars. To learn more about his works, you can visit the site carcrazyfashion furniture.com.

Thanks: Brian Boyer

