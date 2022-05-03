Home Economy Google provides $ 100,000 worth of technical training for every American business.

Google provides $ 100,000 worth of technical training for every American business.

The logo for Google LLC is seen at their offices in Manhattan, New York City

The offer marks a major expansion of Google’s business certifications, a program the company introduced in 2018 that enables people around the world to increase their applications by learning new tools at their own pace.

More than 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 worldwide have at least one certification, and 75% of them receive benefits such as a new job or higher salary within six months, according to Google.

Courses designed by Google and sold through the online education service Coursera Inc usually cost students $ 39 per month and take three to six months to complete. Google will now cover the costs of 500 employees in any US company, and estimates the grant will be $ 100,000 because it usually takes people up to six months to complete.

Lisa Gevelber, Founder of Grow with Google https://grow.google/certificatesforbusiness, The company division that oversees certifications said course completion rates would be higher when people pay out of pocket, but the new offer to help some companies acquire digital knowledge would be even more attractive.

Certificates are also available in IT Support, Project Management, E-Commerce and Digital Marketing. They cover the most popular software in each of these areas, including Google’s advertising services.

